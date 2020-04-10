McDonald’s x Adidas Dame 6 “Dame Sauce” releasing soon

Renowned fast-food giant McDonalds and leading sportswear provider Adidas are collaborating to launch a vibrant pair of basketball sneakers in their Damian Lillard’s signature footwear family.

‘Dame Sauce’ will be a new addition to the Dame 6 style. The shoe colorway seems to be inspired by the McDonalds popular sweet ‘n sour sauce.

Dame Sauce at a glance

With its eye catching color scheme of green and orange textile upper and the sole, this pair also reveals the dual personality theme to reflect Damian Lillard’s persona on and off the court.

An oversized McDonald’s signature Golden Arches in orange is seen on the outer side. It features the herringbone rubber outsole to provide outstanding grip for those quick moves on the court.

In big double color letters “Sauce” is written on the medial midsole. The collar is well cushioned and paneled with rubble flap for extra ankle support. The tongue tag shows the Dame Sauce branding with the orange Adidas label. Additional McDonald’s and Adidas branding can be seen on the insole.

Expected to meet the exiting Dame 6 comfort

It’s anticipated that this basketball shoe will also be contentedly cushioned, light and breathable, offering a sock-like fit with a snug feel.

With its innovative and trendy approach, Adidas enjoys a well-merited global reputation for delivering performance-based footwear. How well will this one carry the weight on its shoulder, only time will tell; for now ‘Dame Sauce’ B-ball sneakers do not have a launch date.