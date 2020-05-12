Kodak’s World’s Largest Puzzle has 51,300 pieces, costs $600

With full or partial lockdown in place in most regions, it’s hard to get through the day without getting bored. It’s even more difficult if you’re not working from home. Probably, getting hold of a jigsaw puzzle is a good idea to stay sharp during the quarantine. Even though you might have mastered all the jigsaw puzzles at home, this one is in a league of its own.

A puzzle that is now officially the biggest jigsaw puzzle in the world will be more than challenging for you. Having 51,300 pieces it beats the earlier record holder which had 40,320 pieces, by a long way.

World’s largest puzzle to get you through boring times

Kodak’s World’s Largest Puzzle is made up of 27 different high-quality photographs of distinct landmarks from around the globe. These include the Seven Wonders of the World which will keep your interest churning for countless hours. Places like the Colosseum, Great Wall of China, the Statue of Liberty, and New York City skyline, and the Taj Mahal are included in the puzzle.

The puzzle is of huge proportions so it comes split into 27 separate puzzles (39-inches x 24-inches each) with 1900 pieces each which interlock together to make on huge puzzle when completely solved.

In fact, the space needed to show-off the puzzle in your home should be considered. It is 28.5 feet x 6.25 feet in total and weighs around 18.5 kg. “What a sense of accomplishment you’ll have knowing that you’ve completed one of the World’s Largest Puzzles for sale,” the company states.

A Puzzle that’ll test your skills

The Kodak puzzle is a result of each professional photograph digitally enhanced and printed in high quality. As you get started with the individual sections first, it will definitely test your skills and patience as you go on solving it little by little. It might even take days or months to finally solve it!

The puzzle has all the instructions, reference posters and a tip sheet to make things easier for you. The price tag is totally justified at $600.