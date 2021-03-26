Leak sheds light on 2022 Nissan Z

Rumors have been flying about the next-generation Nissan Z car that was previously expected to be called the Nissan 400Z. A new rumor has surfaced that claims the car will simply be called the Nissan Z and will pack 400 horsepower under its hood. Among the details is a claimed starting price of $34,995.

Interestingly, while the car will be called simply “Z” in most of the world according to the rumor, in Japan, it will be called the “Fairlady Z,” which is an iconic name from the automaker’s past. If the car does pack 400 horsepower under the hood and starting price slightly less than $35,000, it would be more appealing to many buyers than the Toyota GR Supra 2.0, which starts at nearly $43,000.

The Nissan Z would also have significantly more power as the Supra 2.0 makes at only 255 horsepower. In fact, it would make more than the Supra 3.0, selling for $50,990 with only 382 horsepower. The source of the leak also claims the car will use the often rumored VR30DDTT engine found in the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport.

The leak offers no indication of how much torque the Nissan version of the engine will produce, but the Infiniti makes 350 pound-feet. The car will be offered with a six-speed manual, the same one used in the 370Z available currently, or a nine-speed automatic said to be sourced from Mercedes.

Another interesting detail in the leak is that the vehicle is rumored to weigh in at 3252 pounds. A more powerful and better handling Nismo version is also tipped and is expected to be more than a body kit and exhaust upgrade. Options packages said to cost $5000 each will include the Type S and Type T adding things like Brembo brakes and updated handling packages along with additional luxury options on the interior.