Maserati enters 2020 with lower prices and Edizione Ribelle limited trim

Maserati has big plans for 2020. First, the Italian carmaker is lowering base prices for the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte. Next, Maserati is offering a special Edizione Ribelle trim model across the range, which should be enough to entice more buyers into the famed Italian brand. It’s no secret sales have slumped significantly over the past year, as Maserati only sold 11,000 vehicles in 2019 – which is lower than in 2018.

2020 Maserati Quattroporte Edizione Ribelle

The limited Edizione Ribelle trim is an attempt to spice up a relatively aging lineup, and it works. “The name ‘Ribelle’ means rebel in Italian and pays homage to the rebellious nature of Maserati as the choice for consumers who want to stand out from the crowd and not blend into the sea of sameness,” passionately said Al Gardner, CEO of Maserati North America.

Let’s explore the rebellious nature of Maserati’s Edizione Ribelle

2020 Maserati Ghibli Edizione Ribelle

Edizione Ribelle is available to all 2020 models of the Maserati Ghibli S Q4, Levante S, and Quattroporte S Q4 and GranSport. This special trim model is limited to 225 units: 100 are allocated to the Ghibli; 100 units for the Levante S; and 25 units for the Quattroporte.

Standard on all Maserati Edizione Ribelle model of the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte is black Nero Ribelle Mica paint and all the standard goodies in the Nerissimo Package. This includes exclusive black chrome exterior trim pieces on the grille, rear trunk accent, and side air vents. The blacked-out look is also applied to the Maserati badges and logos on the C-pillars, engine, and on the rear of the vehicle.

Black is also dominant on the window surrounds, vertical grille bars, and exhaust tips. Also standard are 21-inch dark wheels and red brake calipers to complete the sinister look. “These distinctive vehicles showcase the high level of Italian design and craftsmanship that Maserati is known for,” added Gardner.

The interior is rebellious, too

Inside, the Edizione Ribelle is a feast to the eyes. The blacked-out exterior is contrasted by two-tone leather upholstery in Nero and Rosso, which is black and red for us folks in the good ole’ USA. The headliner is finished in Alcantara while the same material is present on the trident stitched headrests.

There’s a generous splashing of carbon-fiber trim in the center console, doors, and dashboard inserts while each vehicle receives an interior badge on the carbon-fiber center console to highlight your vehicle’s limited-edition number across the Edizione Ribelle lineup.

Maserati is also throwing in a Harman Kardon audio system along with a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats as standard in all Edizione Ribelle models.

2020 Maserati pricing: How much is a Maserati?

Maserati is lowering base prices on the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte; which is good news if you’ve always wanted a Maserati. And while we’re still reeling over the demise of the GranTurismo, Maserati’s current lineup is never short on Italian flair – albeit it costs less this time around.

The 2020 Maserati Ghibli starts $70,985 and is almost $6,000 lower than the previous model. Opting for the Edizione Ribelle is at $93,285. The base Ghibli is motivated by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine with 345-horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. If you like the Ghibli, we highly suggest the S model with a more powerful turbocharged V6 rated at 424-horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque.

2020 Maserati Levante Edizione Ribelle

Meanwhile, the 2020 Maserati Levante has a base MSRP of $74,485 and is $3,900 lower than before. The Levante Edizione Ribelle starts at $98,485. The base Levante and Levante S have a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 345-horsepower and 424-horsepower, respectively. The Levante GTS and Trofeo get an updated 3.8-liter turbocharged V8 motor with 550-horsepower and 590-horsepower.

The 2020 Maserati Quattroporte now starts at $101,485 and is a whopping $8,500 less than the outgoing model. The Quattroporte in Edizione Ribelle trim is priced at $120,985.

2020 Maserati Quattroporte Edizione Ribelle

All 2020 models of the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte are available at Maserati dealerships. On the other hand, Edizione Ribelle models won’t arrive until March 2020.