McLaren 720S Spider receives the Novitec N-Largo treatment

Let’s get this straight. After spending $315,000 on your 2020 McLaren 720S Spider, what’s next? Why, you should give it the Novitec treatment, of course.

Novitec recently unveiled the tailor-made N-Largo version of the McLaren 720S. The kit consists of a complete widebody kit along with gorgeous new wheels and an extra bit of oomph from the standard 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

The Novitec N-Largo kit is limited to just 15 units worldwide

Are you itching to spend more money on your McLaren 720S Spider? Start by giving it an entirely different persona. Novitec is only making 15 widebody kits for the 720S Spider, which means only 15 blokes with the same car as yours will ever look the same.

We’ve seen a lot of Novitec tuner cars over the years, but this N-Largo kit for the McLaren 720S Spider is one of the best. The body kit is crafted from forged carbon elements while the overall shape was optimized in the wind tunnel.

Also, the body kit widens the vehicle by six centimeters in the front and a whopping 13 centimeters at the rear axle. The wider fenders and special rocker panels give the car a spectacular hourglass shape.

It also includes new wheels

We’re not saying the stock rims on a 2020 McLaren 720S are plebian by any means, but Novitec partnered with Vossen to come up with a different wheel design for the N-Largo.

Measuring 20-inches at the front and 21-inches at the rear, the bespoke MC2 forged wheels with center locks are manufactured specifically for the Novitec N-Largo and have an extremely concave wheel center. The wheels are available in a host of color variants and finish combinations to suit your discerning taste.

More power!

This is where it gets really interesting. A stock McLaren 720S Spider is good for 710-horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. In all honesty, all those horses are more than enough for mere mortals.

But Novitec wants you to feel like a demi-God in the N-Largo 720S Spider. Making good use of a new free-flow exhaust system and a plug & play Novitec N-Tronic control unit, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 motor is now churning out an exhilarating 794-horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque.

It’s a bloody quick car

With that much power, the McLaren 720S Spider by Novitec can scamper to 60 mph in 2.7-seconds, 124 mph in 7.5-seconds, and a top speed of 215 mph.

The stainless steel exhaust system is equipped with a pair of massive tailpipes with a matte black or polished stainless finish. Optional is Novitec’s INCONEL exhaust system, the same type utilized in Formula 1 racing cars, a system which we highly recommend.

The interior is highly customizable

There’s no other way of saying it. Novitec is kind enough to customize the N-Largo interior to whatever combination or palette you fancy. In fact, the leather and Alcantara are available in any color or hue.

Unfortunately, Novitec failed to disclose how much all of this go-fast goodness will cost – and we assume it’ll come with a hefty price tag. But if you have $315,000 to spend on an open-top supercar, this limited-edition N-Largo widebody kit is certainly worth considering.