NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Originals Superstar 80s dropping without any lace

Japanese streetwear brand NEIGHBORHOOD has just teamed up with Adidas. Neighborhood boss and founder Shinsuke Takizawa has proudly announced a special version of the Adidas Originals Superstar 80s to all his followers on Instagram.

The pair is available in two colorways. Each colorway uses premium suede for the uppers. Overlays are set in leather, covering the heel tab and even the eyelets.

NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Make a Retro Modern Pair

The NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas Originals Superstar 80s is laceless. You will only see a zip unit on the tongue.

The vertical zip is placed between zig-zag stitchings. The zipper comes with a leather strap.

NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Originals Superstar 80s Design

As with most Superstars from Adidas, this pair comes with the signature shell-toe. The rubber soles are set in the original design.

Choose between the miliraty green or black/white version. No word on availability and pricing yet but we’ll let you know soon.