Omega releases special edition Seamaster Diver 300M America’s Cup Chronograph

Time is closing in on the start of the 36th edition of the America’s Cup yacht race, scheduled in Auckland, New Zealand. As the official timekeeper of the event, Omega has designed the special edition Omega Seamaster Diver 300M America’s Cup Chronograph.

This special edition Seamaster is designed in a very unique manner with a host of unique features that could, maybe, set a tone for how the waterborne series will turn out in the future. According to the brand, the iconic Seamaster designed for America’s Cup employs cutting-edge materials and several novel features befitting the event.

The fresh new design

Touting a large 44mm stainless steel case, the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M America’s Cup Chronograph features blue ceramic bezel and white enamel diving scale. The wavy, engraved ceramic dial again in blue, has skeleton sword hands and has a special touch, the central aluminum seconds chronograph hand has a counterweight with America’s Cup on it and is delivered in red hue.

There are two subdials with one at 8 o’clock featuring a new Chrono Lock system. This wearer can use to lock the chronograph to avoid any accidental activation during the race or otherwise. At 3 o’clock is the second subdial featuring the chronograph hours and minutes. This subdial is outlined in red – this anodized outer ring display a regatta timer countdown scale.

There is some uniqueness on the sides and on the flipside of the watch also. Notably visible are the blue and red (America’s Cup signature colors) rubberized pushers on either side of the crown, which maximize grip in wet conditions. The sapphire crystal caseback is engraved with “36th America’s Cup Auckland 2021,” signifying why this timepiece is a special edition offering.

Movement, pricing, and other details

The Seamaster Diver 300M America’s Cup Chronograph features the brand’s own Calibre 9900 automatic chronograph movement that beats at 28,800 bph and feature co-axial escapement and twisted Côtes de Genève finishing, which is again native to Omega. The movement delivers 60 hours of power reserve and it is water-resistant up to 300m.

The most interesting part of this special edition Seamaster is the strap changing mechanism. The user can change between a five-link Seamaster bracelet and striped blue rubber strap with a simple push of a button placed underneath the lug area. For the good of all the new features and use of materials, the special edition Omega Seamaster Diver 300M America’s Cup Chronograph is priced at $10,700.