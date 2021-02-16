New Balance 327 ready in three new colorways—Citrus Punch, Cobalt Blue, and Summer Jade

New Balance may not beat Nike or Adidas in the sports shoe game but the brand has definitely built a following. It’s a personal favorite especially those classic silhouettes. Most of them are being re-released in new versions and colorways and the New Balance 327 is no different.

The American sports footwear and clothing brand has introduced several colorways of the 327 already. We’ve seen the Summer Fog and a patchwork version earlier this year. Three new vibrants colorways are available: Summer Jade, Citrus Punch, and Cobalt Blue.

Classic New Balance Silhoutte in New Colors

The New Balance 327 is a popular design. It’s a best-seller for its casual aesthetic and the comfortable feel it offers. It features some suede and mesh upper that is actually lightweight. What’s eye-catching is the large “N” logo on the sidewall.





The sneakers are somewhat retro and modern at the same time– making the pair more attractive and memorable. The suede overlays offer a nice contrast.

New Retro Modern Design

The New Balance 327 is available in Cobalt Blue, Citrus Punch, and Summer Jade. There’s some ‘70s influence as shown by the color choices and the streamlined look. The laces are matching while the black outsole extends up to the back. The white midsole provides a cleaner look.







New Balance 327 Summer Jade is sold for £80 ($111). The New Balance 327 Cobalt Blue and New Balance 327 Citrus Punch are also priced the same.