New Balance 57/40 Gray Orange now available

There is a reason why New Balance is a personal favorite. The brand often comes up with a classic silhouette with interesting colorways. One of the newest styles introduced, the New Balance 57/40, is also being released in new colors.

The New Balance 57/40 is coming out with much simpler tones: Gray and Orange. Gray is understandably neutral but the Orange may be a bit loud. For this pair, the Orange is really striking which is just a perfect contrast to the other color.

New Balance 57/40 New Colorway

The New Balance 57/40 Gray Orange sneakers use different materials on the uppers. On the tonal grid patterns are darker gray in synthetic materials.

The heels and overlays come in suede fabric in lighter gray. There is the N logo on the side styled like a zigzag but of course, it’s obviously an ’N’.

New Balance 57/40 Design

The shoes boast accents in fluorescent orange. The neon orange offers a nice pop of color on the plain sneakers. The orange peeks a bit from the midsole, heels, forefoot, and collars. The outsole is all-black while the sole unit is set in charcoal gray.





The New Balance 57/40 Gray Orange is priced at ¥19,800 which is about $175. The pair is now available in select shops and retailers.