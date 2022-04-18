Official images of Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 showoff the red and blue beauty

If there is one thing that’s most intriguing about the Nike Vapormax Flyknit line-up, it is the silhouette’s semi-transparent sole. Continuing with the experimentation, Nike is now readying a Vapormax Flyknit with the see-through red and blue combination sole.

Divided half and half in two colors at the sole, this new colorway ‘Vapormax Flyknit 2021’ would spark a new dawn. Much like the previous Vapormax Flyknits, this will also present a forward-stepping foot with sustainability in mind.

The look and feel

With a revival in 2020, the Nike Vapormax Flyknit has presented a very noticeable and bold foot forward. It has been evident in a range of colorways through the years hence. Following the likes of “VaporMax 2020” designed especially for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the “Oreo” version, Nike is all set to release a new colorway with multi-colored threading on the upper.

The red and blue Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 comes on the trusted bubble sole with see-through hues. The upper is weaved in black fabric with knots of red and blue spanning in a symmetrically fashion over the entire face of the shoe.

Availability unconfirmed

While the combination of red and blue sole with a chipped outsole pattern for extra traction, is the highlight of the Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021, for me, the golden accents on the Swooshes and branding on the tongue are the real eye-catchers.

Nike is yet to announce the pricing or availability details of the Vapormax Flyknit 2021. Thus, for now, you just have to suffice with the official images listed above.