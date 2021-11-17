Nike Offline Enamel Green, Cool Grey announced

This is one comfortable sneaker to wear. It may not look that stylish and up to a major sneakerhead’s standards but it is kind of unique.

The Nike Offline silhoutte has been updated. It is now ready in two tonal colors: Cool Grey and Enamel Green. What’s distinctive about the pair is the quilted nylon construction style of the uppers.

Nike Offline in Two Tonal Colorways

The weaved lacing system adds for a more secure fit. The lace hoops are designed with 3M reflective material .

The Swoosh logo on the sides and the heels are very subtle. NIKE logos are also found on the toe and the tongue for that slightly minimalist look and feel many people love.







Nike Offline Design

The pair is a slip-on so it’s something you can wear and remove easily. It’s ideal for lounging and quick strolls around the neighborhood. For convenient wear, the heel and ankle regions are set with neoprene material. The insoles are comfortable. The sole units are thick so you won’t easily wear out your pair.







The Nike Offline Cool Grey and Nike Offline Enamel Green will be available soon. Each pair costs $120 and will be available from most Nike shops and retail stores.