Red Dot Design Award 2020: Watches that stole the limelight

Winners of Red Dot Award 2020 competition in Germany have been announced and the watches that made it to the top from amongst 1,700 designs that were finalized in all categories are here. These watches have been judged by a panel of three judges who assessed them closely based on the design, emotional quotient, and coherent shape.

It is worth noting that only 76 out of all finalized designs managed to get the Best of the Best Honor for this year. Out of these only two watches achieved the highest honor to be adjudged the Best of the Best. Let’s have a look at five interesting watches that caught our eye.

Porsche Design 1919 Globetimer UTS

One of the watches to have bagged the “Best of the Best Honor” at the design competition, the Porsche Design 1919 Globetimer UTS truly deserves the accolade.

The watch brings simplicity to the dual time-zone mechanism which has just two button on the side of the case. The minutes and seconds hands are untouched as the date changes automatically depending on the time zone. Buy for $7,130.

Nomos Glashütte Tangente Sport neomatik 42 Date

Another watch that bagged the prestigious Best of the Best award at the Red Dot Design Award 2020 is the Nomos Glashütte Tangente Sport neomatik 42 Date.

The sporty timepiece has a bold look with all-white finish and comes with the neomatik date caliber DUW 6101. Water-resistance of 1,000 feet is something that the brand is proud about and they’ve etched it right on the dial face. Buy for $4,980.

Louis Moinet Memoris chronograph

Impressive in design and function, the Louis Moinet’s Memoris chronograph is highlighted by gears and levers which take time-telling to the next level.

Just one push on the monopusher sets the yokes, clutches, hammers, springs and wheels into action – unfolding a symphony of visual delight for your eyes. The watch has an automatic Caliber LM54 movement having 48 hours power reserve and comes in striking leather strap. Price on Demand.

MeisterSinger Astroscope

A watch designed for people who are obsessed with celestial bodies and the classical symbols associated with them. The watch has dark toned dial perfectly matching the etched light blue numerals which denote the time and astrology symbols of the planets.

It displays the days of the week in a unique manner – wandering back and forth in the constellation that occurs ten to twelve years in southern night sky of northern hemisphere. Astroscope is powered by the Swiss automatic movement which is visible through the sixfold screwed glass exhibition back. Buy for $2,255.

Sinn Modell 936 chronograph

Sinn, known for its tool watches entered their watch at the design award for the second time and yet again took home a prize for the impressive design. Sinn Modell 936 bicompax chronograph comes with an automatic caliber SZ05 movement and a power reserve of 42 hours.

It also has magnetic field protection to 80,000 A/m. The dial design focuses on the clarity and readability of the elements which has minutes display with 60-second scale at 3 o’clock and the seconds at 9 o’clock. Buy for $3,272.