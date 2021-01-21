Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept is all-electric

Winter is certainly here in many parts of the world, but cold weather doesn’t keep people who enjoy the outdoors from wanting to go camping. Nissan has a new fully electric camper concept called the e-NV200 Winter Camper concept packed with lifestyle and technical upgrades for winter expeditions. Nissan notes that a range of accessories seen on the concept is available for customers who own the e-NV200 and e-NV200 Evalia.

The concept is fitted with the Nissan Camper Technology and Luxury Kit available for owners of normal e-NV200 and e-NV200 Evalia passenger vans. The kit includes a range of accessories to maximize comfort and versatility for living in the wild. The 220-volt onboard power pack of the van can be recharged with solar panels fitted to the roof.

The concept has an integrated and functional kitchen that includes a refrigerator and a stove along with folding beds and insulated glass. Nissan says the van was optimized for challenging off-road conditions and features a series of tuning upgrades meant to help it negotiate difficult road surfaces. The upgrades include an increased ride height and premium off-road tires.

On the outside of the vehicle are twin 5400-lumen spotlights mounted to a reinforced steel bar on the front for visibility when driving. Nissan fitted the concept with front and rear mudguards, door-entry guards, sidebars, and rubber mats that are part of the Nissan Original Accessories range. The concept was based on the e-NV200 Evalia featuring the Nissan electric powertrain technology.



















The powertrain delivers both power and range with enough torque for spirited acceleration and energy-saving technologies for driving range. The vehicle also features enhanced regenerative braking and more efficient power consumption.