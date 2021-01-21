Cars

Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept is all-electric

January 21, 2021

Winter is certainly here in many parts of the world, but cold weather doesn’t keep people who enjoy the outdoors from wanting to go camping. Nissan has a new fully electric camper concept called the e-NV200 Winter Camper concept packed with lifestyle and technical upgrades for winter expeditions. Nissan notes that a range of accessories seen on the concept is available for customers who own the e-NV200 and e-NV200 Evalia.

The concept is fitted with the Nissan Camper Technology and Luxury Kit available for owners of normal e-NV200 and e-NV200 Evalia passenger vans. The kit includes a range of accessories to maximize comfort and versatility for living in the wild. The 220-volt onboard power pack of the van can be recharged with solar panels fitted to the roof.

The concept has an integrated and functional kitchen that includes a refrigerator and a stove along with folding beds and insulated glass. Nissan says the van was optimized for challenging off-road conditions and features a series of tuning upgrades meant to help it negotiate difficult road surfaces. The upgrades include an increased ride height and premium off-road tires.

On the outside of the vehicle are twin 5400-lumen spotlights mounted to a reinforced steel bar on the front for visibility when driving. Nissan fitted the concept with front and rear mudguards, door-entry guards, sidebars, and rubber mats that are part of the Nissan Original Accessories range. The concept was based on the e-NV200 Evalia featuring the Nissan electric powertrain technology.

The powertrain delivers both power and range with enough torque for spirited acceleration and energy-saving technologies for driving range. The vehicle also features enhanced regenerative braking and more efficient power consumption.

