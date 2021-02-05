Nissan launches all-new 2022 Frontier and Pathfinder

Nissan has officially debuted the all-new 2022 Frontier midsize pickup and 2022 Pathfinder SUV. The automaker says both vehicles are an important step in its Nissan NEXT global plan to transform its product lineup. The 2022 Pathfinder has a completely redesigned and rugged exterior Nissan says is adventure-ready on the inside. Power comes from a 284 horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Pathfinder is available with a new Intelligent 4WD system with a seven-position Drive and Terrain mode selector. The Pathfinder also has the best-in-class available 6000-pound maximum towing capacity. The revised interior has seating for up to eight people and a new captain’s chair option. Other available features include a new 10.8-inch Head-up Display, 12.3-inch digital dashboard, ProPilot Assist with Navi-Link, and standard Nissan Safety Shield 360.

The 2022 Nissan Frontier promises to stay true to the vehicle’s rugged past while giving the features that modern mid-size truck buyers want. The truck has a very attractive front end with a larger grille and a more chiseled hood. Nissan designed the pickup to be the right size to work during the week and take on off-road adventures on the weekend.

The frontier is available in 2WD or 4WD versions. No matter which drivetrain is selected, power comes from a standard 3.8-liter direct-injection V-6 making 310 horsepower, which is the most in its class. The truck uses a nine-speed automatic transmission. The interior is focused on utility but has lots of standard equipment. Among the standard equipment is a seven-inch Advanced Driver Assist Display, the largest in its class.

















The truck also has a nine-inch color touchscreen. Standard technology includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wi-Fi with wireless charging are available. Nissan Safety Shield 360 is available on every trim. Pricing and exact availability for both vehicles is unannounced at this time.