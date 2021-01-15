Nissan’s NV350 Caravan Office Pod Concept is perfect for mobile workers

Nissan is showing off something very cool at Virtual Auto Salon 2021 that kicks off today. The concept vehicle is the NV350 Caravan Office Pod Concept, and it’s designed as a van for professionals. The idea is to provide workers with a place they can work no matter where they happen to be.

The exterior has front and rear over offenders and body graphics meant to symbolize an all-around vehicle usable both on and off-road. When used in the city, the office cube is stored inside the back of the van for a private and safe space. When the owner feels like working in the great outdoors, they can take the van off-road. When privacy is abundant, the office can be pulled out from the rear of the van.

By pulling the office from the rear of the van, the user gains significantly more space. The concept also has a flat roof creating a balcony that can be accessed from inside the van allowing users to have a birds-eye view of their surroundings. Nissan also included a canopy to add shade to the rooftop deck.







The images Nissan offered of the concept vehicle show a very small and compact ride with body panels featuring a unique embossed design. The van is quite small, and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of space inside for working.

There’s also no indication that the van is meant to be used as a camper for overnighting. It appears the office and desk section take up all of the space inside the van. It’s a very cool concept and will be appealing to those who work remotely and want to travel while still having a place dedicated to work.