OAMC Adidas Type O-9 available in three versions

The latest from Adidas is a collaboration with OAMC. It’s a relatively new brand designed in Italy. Under the creative direction of Canadian designer Luke Meier, the brand has successfully partnered with adidas.

OAMC and Adidas Team-up

The newest work has resulted to a rework of some of the more popular models from Adidas Originals. The results are new silhouettes that are uniquely OAMC and Adidas.

The latest model is the OAMC Adidas Type O-9. It was mainly inspired by the Microbounce technology of Adidas first introduced in the early 2000s.

The pair is introduced in three colorways: Asphalt, Natural White, and Earth. Naturally, those are earth colors that perfectly complement the rough and rugged design.

OAMC Adidas Type O-9 Design

Each pair features a premium upper made of classic polyester mesh and crosta suede. Thick embroidery runs around from the heel to toe. Notice the TPU toe caps and heel clips that offer a really rugged look.

The Microbounce cushioning has been applied on the midsoles. The outsoles are rubber, making the pair just ideal for running.

The OAMC x Adidas Type O-9 collection will be available this coming June 10. The OAMC Adidas Type O-9 Asphalt will be offered exclusively by OAMC. The two models, the OAMC Adidas Type O-9 Natural White and OAMC Adidas Type O-9 Earth will be available at different retail stores online and offline.