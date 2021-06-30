PJ Tucker x Dolce & Gabbana Miami Sneaker Collection ready in two colorways

The Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana comes up with sneakers but unfortunately, we haven’t featured a pair here. It’s not exactly what sneakerheads go to when it comes to fun pairs but the brand has started to introduce really quirky designs in the recent past.

Dolce & Gabbana has teamed up with basketball superstar PJ Tucker. He is known to be a real sneakerheard. What better way to introduce PJ Tucker to other sneakerheads than with this collection that will surely be remembered.

PJ Tucker, Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration

The Dolce & Gabbana PJ Tucker Miami collection includes two pairs in different colorways. The most striking and most memorable is the Sicilian Orange that is looking very bold with the vivid orange shade.

The Milwaukee Bucks small forward worked with Dolce & Gabbana to come up with a pair that boasts an upper with premium suede material. The bright yellow accents perfectly match the bright orange. You can find the yellow as Tucker’s signature on the heels and tongues plus the Dolce and Gabbana logo placed on the mid-foot.









Dolce & Gabbana’s PJ Tucker Miami Collection Design

The Sicilian Orange colorway is joined by a more neutral iteration. The Beige version features some light brown and white accents. Notice the ribbed textures at the heels and forefoot.







Like the orange version, you can notice the overlays adjacent and the signatures of the NBA player in the same locations. About 100 pairs have been signed by P. J. Tucker and will be for sale.



Check out the Dolce and Gabbana site to purchase. Price tag reads $795.