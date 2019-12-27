Rolls-Royce ACCEL Set To Be The World’s Fastest All-Electric Plane

After being synonymous with ultimate luxury in cars and dominating the aircraft-engine market, Rolls-Royce now sets out to become a pioneer in high-performance light electric aircraft with the ACCEL project. For those who don’t know it, ACCEL stands for accelerating the electrification of flight, hence the acronym.

This zero-emissions speed monster aims to break the world speed record of 300MPH by spring 2020. Having a 500Hp beating heart, Rolls-Royce fully expects the ACCEL project to shatter all previous standing records.

This step-change in technology couldn’t be possible for Rolls-Royce without some help from their partners; United Kingdom’s Aerospace Technology Institute as well as experts at Electroflight.

The aircraft was first unveiled to the public a week before Christmas 2019 at Gloucestershire Airport in the United Kingdom.

So What’s the Big Deal About The ACCEL?

At the unveiling, Rolls-Royce stated that the ACCEL has “the most power-dense battery pack ever assembled for an aircraft,” one that provides “enough energy to fuel 250 homes or fly 200 miles (London to Paris) on a single charge.”

For reference, a G-Wiz – which happens to be quite a funny looking mini electric car – will struggle to make it past 50 miles on one charge.

The ACCEL with its powerful three electric motors, and 6,000 cell battery unit, comfortably sets itself apart from any similar project currently being developed.

How Does The ACCEL Go About Proving To Be The Step-Change In Technology It Claims To Be?

With the latest in Electric car technology, we have only managed to squeeze an efficiency figure of around 70% out of our machines. The ACCEL will be almost 90% efficient with how it utilizes its charge. All that with a carbon-footprint smaller than that of your refrigerator.

Rolls-Royce Director of Electrical Rob Watson expressed the company’s delight with the project so far and said: “This is not only an important step towards the world-record attempt but will also help to develop Rolls-Royce’s capabilities and ensure that we are at the forefront of developing technology that can play a fundamental role in enabling the transition to a low carbon global economy.”

Once made market-ready, this plane will revolutionize the general aviation market by offering a commuting option to single travelers.