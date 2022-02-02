Delta makes four interesting eco-conscious changes on its flights

The Atlanta-based airline, Delta, is rethinking numerous facets of its onboard experience with eco-consciousness and sustainability in mind. Delta Air Lines has announced an overhauled inflight service concept that will see a product revamp in order to reduce single-use plastic waste. The airline will introduce new amenity kits, bedding, cutlery, and beverage selections across most of its flights and Delta Sky Clubs in the coming days.

The new initiative is likely to remove over 300,000 pounds of plastic waste yearly i.e. more than the weight of two Boeing 757 aircraft. Earlier, the global airline introduced its leading move to eliminate plastic wrap from international Main Cabin cutlery in April. Continuing the removal of a variety of single-use plastic items, Delta Air Lines is making four interesting changes across its flights in a move toward sustainability.

Sustainable amenity kits

Delta has announced that it will be getting rid of certain, unsustainable items in its Delta One amenity kits in a bid to cut down the amount of single-use plastic. The airline has unveiled a new goodie bag, designed by Mexican apparel brand Someone Somewhere, for passengers in the business class cabin. It will feature new woven bags packed with sustainable items including a Someone Somewhere eye mask, Grown Alchemist lip balm and lotion, and Humble Co. bamboo toothbrush and toothpaste. Moreover, Someone Somewhere also empowers the artisans they work with, 75 percent of whom are women.

Eco-friendly bedding

Delta premium cabins are also becoming more environment-conscious. Fliers in the top Delta One cabin will get plush new bedding made from 100 percent recyclable materials, which will be available in reusable packaging instead of plastic wrap. Including blankets and pillows, each item is made with over 100 recycled plastic bottles, which will allow Delta to use about 25 million recycled bottles annually. This sustainable change has put the airline among the first to use 100 percent recycled polyester (rPET), and the entire bedding package will help reduce single-use plastic by up to 260,000 pounds yearly.

Canned wines

Delta will serve two new aluminum-canned wines from Imagery Estate Winery, a premium Sonoma winery where wines are sustainably grown. The alcoholic beverage will be available with select coast-to-coast flights, which will later expand to all domestic flights. The canned packaging lessens annual plastic use by up to 250,000 pounds. Delta is also removing single-use plastic bottles and cups from its beverage service in an effort to reduce plastic waste. It has already swapped plastic items for the paper-packaged Boxed Water Is Better brand and using recyclable cardboard cups for water service.

Bamboo cutlery

In 2018, the airline removed various single-use plastic products onboard, including stir sticks and straws. Expanding that enterprise, Delta has introduced products made from natural and recycled materials as an alternative to plasticware. It has swapped plastic forks and knives for bamboo cutlery on domestic First Class fresh packaged meals and on selected international flights. By the end of the year, all international Main Cabin passengers will also receive dishware made from ecological material, bamboo cutlery, and a premium paper placemat.