Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus is pure luxury on wheels

When it comes to top-of-the-line cars from any manufacturer in the world, the Rolls-Royce Phantom is certainly in that league. Rolls-Royce has announced a new version of the Phantom called the Phantom Tempus Collection. It’s described as a unique motorcar on an appropriately grand scale. Phantom Tempus is a new collection of the pinnacle Phantom limousine offered by Rolls-Royce.

The design concept was inspired by time, astronomical phenomena, and the infinite reaches of the universe. The collection uses a new bespoke paint color called Kairos Blue that incorporates mica flakes creating a subtle sparkling effect meant to mimic stars in the nighttime sky. The car features an all-new Pulsar Headliner combining fiber-optic lining with intricate bespoke embroidery.

The Phantom Gallery has 100 individual columns and is milled from a single billet of black-anodized and hand-polished aluminum. The door linings have hundreds of illuminated perforations to form swirling and twisting patterns that look like a nebula you might see in a NASA image.

Buyers of the Phantom Tempus can customize the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament with a significant date and location of the owner’s choosing. Only 20 examples of the Phantom Tempus Collection will be produced, and all are already allocated to buyers around the world.























In true Rolls-Royce fashion, each vehicle will include a hand-painted Tempus Champagne Chest. The chest has Pulsar artwork hand-painted onto the table above it with thermal flasks for chilling champagne and caviar along before hand-blown crystal champagne flutes. Pricing is unannounced, but being the highest of high-end Rolls-Royce cars, only a few will be able to afford such luxury.