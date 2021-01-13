Sony Airpeak drone can carry an Alpha camera into the skies

There are a lot of drones on the market today that have integrated cameras able to take to the skies and film from above. Those integrated cameras often record 4K images, but the cameras used may not have the features professional photographers require. Sony has unveiled a new aerial camera drone called the Airpeak that can loft a professional-level Sony Alpha camera into the sky.

Sony unveiled the Airpeak drone at CES 2021 and is offering a few details on the device. The drone will launch this spring and is aimed directly at professional photographers and videographers. Aiming it at professional users likely foreshadows a rather high price tag, but exact pricing is a mystery at this time.

Sony is coy with the dimensions of the quadcopter drone. The drone does have a unique design with a pair of retracting landing legs that fold up when the drone is in flight so they are out of the way of video or images being recorded.

It’s interesting that Sony is jumping into the drone market. Apparently, drones supporting its Alpha line of cameras are in demand as other manufacturers offer mounting solutions for them. One of the leading drone manufacturers, DJI, offers gimbal stabilizers supporting Sony cameras. Freefly Systems also has an Astro drone that supports the Sony a7R IV camera.

Whether Sony plans to unveil full details of the drone during CES 2021 is a mystery. You might expect the product’s unveiling to come with full details, but the company is playing it close to the vest with this one. The video above shows a few details of the drone, and hopefully, more information, including pricing, will be revealed soon.