SSC Tuatara is certified as the world’s fastest production car

Hypercar manufacturer SSC has announced that Racelogic has officially certified its record speed. SSC North America contracted Racelogic USA to provide technical assistance with measuring and validating high-speed test runs for the Tuatara hypercar. Top speed testing was conducted at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds at Space Florida’s LLF, Kennedy Space Center, in Merritt, Florida, on January 17, 2021.

Speed and other data was collected using a Racelogic VBOX 3i 100 hertz GNSS system that’s accurate to plus or minus 0.06 mph. The collection methods are also traceable to ISO standards for speed measurement. Installment of the datalogger was performed and verified by Jim Lau, technical director of Racelogic USA.

Onboard video and speed overlay was also collected during the runs using a VBOX Video HD2 for further correlation and has been offered publicly. Data collected during run number one going northbound showed a maximum speed of 279.7 mph. On the southbound return run, the maximum speed was 286.1 mph.

The Tuatara had a two-way average of 282.9 mph. SSC notes that the VBOX line of speed measurement devices is recognized as industry-standard by automotive manufacturers and suppliers globally. The certified high-speed run comes after the team’s first attempt to become the world’s fastest production car was marred by issues with data and video overlay.

Ultimately, the Tuatara was previously named the fastest production car in the world, but the title was taken away due to inaccuracies in the data. It would seem this time out, there is no question, and SSC officially has the fastest car in all the land. It’s also a beautiful car.