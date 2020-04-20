TAG Heuer Introduces New Iteration to Their Connected Smartwatch Series

With every passing day we find ourselves living in a world where smart watches play an increasingly active role in our life. The convenience of having our watches synced up with almost everything these days is an undeniable convenience. 10 years ago, who would have thought that you could check your emails, or even turn down the lights in your smart home, just with a tap on your watch?

TAG Heuer has been in the smart watch game since 2015 when they launched the TAG Heuer Connected smartwatch. The watch was an absolute success as it catered to a large variety of customers due to the fact that it was quite customizable. Now, in 2020, with new management at the helm, TAG Heuer wants to take the already successful design of the smartwatch one step further.

Packed with Features

Right off the bat, the 2020 iteration of the TAG Heuer Connected comes packed with a lot of new software. The Connected features a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and utilizes the latest version of the Google Wear OS. The watch has a 430 mAh battery which should be sufficient to last the average user through a day’s use.

The watch comes with an OLED screen in a 45mm wide case and is protected by a scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Being relatively slim for a smart watch the Connected is 13.5mm thick and is water resistant to 50 meters. It also comes with a variety of apps installed, and also features GPS and an in-built heart monitor.

A Smartwatch for Everyone

As with the previous versions, TAG Heuer aims to please a wide variety of audiences with their latest release of the Connected. They plan to achieve this by making the watch highly customizable, which imparts a personal touch to the process of buying one. TAG has developed a variety of both digital and analog faces that the user gets to choose from.

The case is customizable as well, where the user may choose from a variety of case materials including titanium and steel variants with either metallic or ceramic bezels. The watch cases can be paired with a selection of rubber straps or stainless-steel bracelets. The 2020 TAG Heuer Connected will retail between $1,800 – $2,350 depending on customizations.