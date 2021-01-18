TCL highlights its new TV technology for 2021

CES 2021 has come and gone, and lots of new products and technology were announced at the virtual show. TCL is a company that produces several products, including televisions. One product category unveiled at CES by TCL was its new XL Collection, a group of 85-inch TVs designed for multiple performance and budget levels.

The new line of XL TVs includes the four-series with 4K resolution, support for HDR, and integrated streaming capability starting at $1599. That is surprisingly affordable for such a large screen. TCL offers other TVs that will cost more, including versions with QLED color, Contrast Control Zones, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The company also promises a new 8K flagship TV and Mini-LED 8K TV this year.

Another big announcement at the show was the 2021 TCL 6-Series Roku TVs featuring 8K resolution. TCL says adding the high-resolution to its 6-series TVs make the resolution accessible to more people. 2021 also marks the launch of TCL’s third-generation Mini-LED backlight.

The new backlight is called OD Zero because the optical depth is now zero. That means space between the backlight and the LCD layer has been reduced to zero. The technology allows tens of thousands of Mini-LEDs and thousands of Contrast Control Zones while providing a thinner panel.

Pricing details aren’t offered on the new 2021 series of Mini-LED TVs using the OD Zero backlight. The exact launch dates for the new TVs are also a mystery. Going back many years, TVs are always one of the biggest segments of new products introduced at CES. 2021 marks the first year the conference has been virtual. It usually involves hordes of people walking through the convention hall in Las Vegas.