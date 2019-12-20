The 2020 Polestar 2 is shaping up to be a practical and versatile EV

Just a couple of months ago, we covered the 2020 Polestar 2 and the rather hefty $63,000 base price. Here we have an all-new electric crossover aiming for the Tesla Model 3’s market share.

But in truth, the Polestar 2 is straddling the fine line between Model 3 and Model S, which happens to be the up and coming Model Y.

However, what we didn’t expect is how the Polestar 2 is shaping up to be more versatile and practical as originally intended.

Apparently, the Polestar 2 might have the highest towing capacity in its segment

What usually comes to mind when you think about towing? I know, heavy-duty pickup trucks or hulking SUVs, right? As it turns out, the Polestar 2 might become the strongest puller in its class, even though the numbers still pale in comparison to gasoline or diesel-fed monster trucks.

In Europe, the Polestar 2 has a tow capacity rating of 3,300 pounds (1,150 Kg) while the Model 3 is rated at 2,000 pounds (910 Kg). We have no idea on how much the Model Y can tow when it arrives next year, but we bet it’s going to be close.

And while the Tesla Model 3 has no official towing capacity numbers in the US, it’s clear the Polestar 2 has it beaten by a considerable margin in regards to towing. “Polestar 2 is an electric performance fastback that supports an active lifestyle. It adapts to your needs; it is truly flexible,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar. “We know our customers value this flexibility and something especially relevant to tomorrow’s EV buyers – a distinct lack of compromise.”

An electric folding tow bar is optional

All US-bound Polestar 2 EVs will come with an optional electric folding tow bar. This not only means the vehicle is equipped to pull heavy loads, but it also means Polestar is set to release an official tow rating before the first deliveries commence in early 2020.

According to Polestar, the electric tow bar is a £1,000 option or roughly $1,200. Also, the vehicle offers 14 cubic feet (405 liters) of cargo space behind the rear seats while the front trunk or ‘frunk’ is good for 1.2 cubic feet (35 liters) worth of bags or luggage.

As if that’s not enough, the Polestar 2 will also have an accessory rack capable of supporting up to 165 pounds (75 Kg). Judging from the way Polestar is outfitting the 2, this EV is clearly meant for the active, adventurous, or sporty individual.

Do you see those electric bicycles at the back?

Yes, those are indeed electric bicycles from Swedish maker CAKE, particularly the Kalk OR model with a 2.6 kWh battery (good for three hours of trail riding), rugged Öhlins suspension, and a $13,000 price tag.

And no, you can’t recharge the bikes in the Polestar 2 unlike Tesla’s insane Cybertruck with a built-in accessory charging port.

The Polestar 2 is powered by two electric motors

It’s not as fast as a Tesla, but it provides adequate thrust courtesy of two electric motors churning out a combined 408-horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. Equipped with a 78-kWh battery pack, the Polestar 2 achieves an estimated range of 310-miles.

The 2020 Polestar 2 starts at $63,000 and arrives in 2020. According to Polestar, buyers who place reservations by the end of this year will be prioritized for early delivery. Standard features include LED headlights and fog lights, adaptive LED tail lamps, interior ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, an 11.5-inch frameless center touchscreen, and a 360-degree camera.