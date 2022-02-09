Victorinox Swiss Army x Adidas EQT Support 93 arriving this year

Victorinox is a name associated with EDCs. The Swiss Army Knife is the ultimate multi-tool or Everyday Carry essential. A guy who values life and safety must have one everywhere he goes.

Because of its usefulness, Adidas is celebrating with Victorinox by releasing a special version of the Adidas EQT Support 93. The choice of color is obvious—based on the signature red of the Swiss Army knife.

Victorinox x Adidas Official Collaboration

The latest collaboration brings the Victorinox Swiss Army Knife-inspired EQT Support 93 from the Three Stripes company. The pair has yet to arrive but it’s something we’re certain many guys will like.

The pair shows details that are related to the Swedish brand. The deep red is used generously with a mixture of black, gray, and white. The shoes show off suede overlays, neoprene tongues, and canvas toe boxes.

Victorinox Swiss Army x Adidas EQT Support 93 Design

The inside quarters show some solid black design with the cross logo. On the lateral side, you will see Swiss Army knife holsters you can actually use.

On the heel, you will see a debossed Swiss Army knife silhouette and the Adidas logo. The best army knife in the world needs to be celebrated and Adidas is there to come up with the design.