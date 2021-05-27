Virgil Abloh x Nike Dunk Low Dear Summer collab in the works

Louis Vuitton Men’s artistic director and Off-White’s founder Virgil Abloh has shared more good news for fans of Nike and Off-White. This isn’t the first collab but Abloh and Nike are working on a new pair.

Not much information are available. Virgil Abloh only teased the collab by showing off a prototype of the shoebox. It’s not even final and official—just a prototype.

Virgil Abloh x Nike Packaging teased

Virgil Abloh posted a series of photo of the box of the next Off-White x Nike bestseller. We’re certain it will sell fast because for one, it’s Nike and second, it’s designed by Abloh who is currently a hot property when it comes to men’s fashion.

We can’t say much about the shoes, at least, for now. We have only seen the box that, well, looks damaged but fixed with a black duct tape. There are circle cutouts that show show an orange wrapper inside.

Nike Dunk Low Virgil Abloh Design

The Off-White logo is in green. There is the Nike Swoosh hand-drawn with a pentel marker. The brown box has prints on one side, showing “The Fifty” range which we are assuming refers to the Nike Dunk Low.







So the pair will be another iteration of the Nike Dunk Low. It could be known as “Dear Summer” based on another teaser. It may remind you of Memphis Bleek and JAY-Z’s famous song from the last decade. Now we’re more curious about this new Virgil Abloh and Nike collaboration. Let’s wait and see.