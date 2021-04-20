032c x Adidas Originals GSG Mule, 032c x Adidas Originals GSG TR introduced

We haven’t mentioned anything related to 032c but the contemporary lifestyle-culture magazine has teamed up with Adidas to come up with new silhouettes in two colorways. The sports shoe brand has partnered with the brand to create these special pairs that demonstrate all things utilitarian.

Officially called as the 032c x Adidas Originals GSG Mule and 032c x Adidas Originals GSG TR Shoe, the two new pairs are overall sporty and technical. They are no non-sense and are are able to command respect on the streets.

032c x Adidas Originals Mules

Oh, you won’t be wearing the pairs on the court but they can very well be used for other serious outdoor activities. Both are inspired on the Adidas GSG-9 from before.

The mule looks simple yet technical. The “Savanna” version features neoprene uppers with Three Stripe details. It’s finished off with a rubber toe cap plus a Traxion outsole that appears chunky.

There is also a “Core Black” that has the all the details in black. Both come with the signature red 032c-branded insole.

The 032c x adidas Originals GSG Mule and GSG TR will be available beginning April 22. Check the adidas CONFIRMED app. Prices are £140 ($195) and £180 ($250) , respectively.

032c x Adidas Original Sneakers

The 032c x Adidas Originals GSG TR uses the same adiPRENE and Traxion outsole. The upper looks more technical. Choose between two colorways: the Hi-Res Yellow/Pulse Lime/Core Black or the Stone Green/Dove Grey/Red.

The utilitarian design includes a rope lace plus and some more branding all over. The Hi-Res Yellow glows in the dark so maybe you can use this for running even at night.