Fendi Ski Boots from the 2021 Skiwear Collection now available

The boots season had us checking out new pairs to wear out. Most of the cool designs we have seen are great for Fall fashion but not many are good enough for snow.

Sneakerheads may not really care for ski boots but for those who want luxury while skiing down a slope, this pair from Fendi may be for you. It’s part of the Winter 2021 Skiwear Collection by the Italian luxury fashion house.

Fendi Skiwear 2021 Collection is Here

The Fendi Force après-ski bootwith drawstring is made of waterproof fabric. The classic jacquard “FF” logo is used all over in black and grey color combination.

Inside the boot, Fendi has applied fleece and leather for warmth. The pair can also be ideal for winter trekking. If that’s too much, then maybe just walking down the street.

Fendi Ski Boots Design

You won’t worry about slipping because there is the lightweight but heavy-duty rubber sole unit while the mudguard has some leather. Of course, the FF logos have been used again on the sole. They actually wrap around the heel and the toe.

The Fendi Ski Ankle Boots definitely look ready for the cold and rough use. They should be because for £895 ($1,222), the pair better be worth it. The shoes are now available online.