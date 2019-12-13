2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD is an all-weather muscle car

Muscle cars are great and all, but it’s tricky to harness all that power in winter driving. But with the updated 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD, you essentially get an all-weather muscle car with the Charger’s unique performance exterior touches.

However, there’s a catch.

You can’t have a V8 in the Charger GT AWD

In truth, we find this unusual. Can you imagine the potential of an all-wheel-drive Charger with either a 370-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 or a 485-horsepower 6.4-liter V8 motor? We do, and it’s going to be amazing.

Sadly, Dodge refuses to offer a V8 motor in its all-wheel-drive muscle car lineup. It’s the same story with the Challenger coupe, with only the V6-powered Challenger SXT and GT getting a proper AWD system.

However, you get Dodge’s award-winning Pentastar V6 motor

The 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD is motivated by the familiar 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine producing 300-horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which peaks at 4,800 rpm. However, more than 90-percent of the engine’s torque is accessible from as low as 1,800 rpm all the way to 6,400 rpm.

The engine is mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The Charger’s AWD system utilizes an active transfer case and a front-axle disconnect system to deliver better fuel economy.

“Most people think of Chargers and Challengers as high-performance muscle cars, which clearly they are, but they can also be four-season capable AWD performance cars,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Only Dodge offers vehicles that combine practicality and all-weather driving confidence without sacrificing muscle car attitude.”

Speaking of which, the new Dodge Charger GT AWD achieves an EPA-estimated 18/27 mpg, which is very decent for what is essentially a four-door muscle car with all-wheel-drive.

It receives an intelligent AWD system

Let’s talk a bit more about the Charger GT’s AWD system. In normal driving, the system disengages the front wheels and sends 100-percent of the engine’s power to the rear wheels. But as the system detects slip, the AWD system automatically engages the front wheels to deliver better traction.

The Charger GT AWD also comes with vehicle dynamic control (VDC) and electronic stability control (ESC) to maintain the Charger’s fun-to-drive demeanor on any type of weather.

However, engaging Sport mode fully engages the AWD system to offer better grip and stability. It also alters the engine and transmission tuning. In Sport mode, the transmission executes faster shifts while the engine is programmed to hold higher revs.

It has a more aggressive design

All of which are courtesy of the Charger’s performance exterior pack. This includes a performance hood with hood scoops, wider fenders, new front and rear bumpers, sculpted side sills, a subtle rear spoiler, and a 3.07 rear axle ratio.

Inside, the Charger GT AWD receives a performance steering wheel with paddle shifters, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, high-bolstered performance seats, and a revised instrument panel.

Combined with LED projector fog lamps and 19-inch wheels wrapped in all-season performance tires, the new Charger GT AWD has the proper attitude of an all-conquering muscle car.

How much is the 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD?





The 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD starts at $36,490. Dealers will start accepting orders in January next year. The first deliveries are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2020.

The new Charger GT joins the Charger SXT along with the Challenger SXT and GT to be the only four-door muscle cars in America to come standard with AWD.