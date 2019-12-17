2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4 is ready for off-roading

If you need the off-road capabilities of a Ford F-150 Raptor in an SUV, check out the 2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4. Equipped with the Blue Oval’s FX4 Off-Road Package, this new Expedition is a posher way to traverse the wild outdoors.

What’s more, you can bring the entire family to your next off-road adventure.

The FX4 Off-Road Package is available for the Expedition Limited and XLT

2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4

While the big news is more focused on the 2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4, you can also have the FX4 Off-Road Package in the Expedition XLT. According to a survey by MaritzCX market research commissioned by Ford, nearly 20-percent of Expedition owners take their SUVs off-road.

Also, the research said that up to 45-percent of owners use the Expedition for hunting, fishing, or camping.

“There’s a growing trend in people looking to enjoy rugged terrain without having to give up the refinement, comfort or convenience of getting there,” said Devin McParlane, Ford Expedition consumer marketing manager.

It receives a bunch of rugged off-road goodies

Since the Ford Expedition FX4 is the most rugged Expedition to roll out the factory, it receives a plethora of rugged off-road equipment. It starts with new 18-inch metallic-gray cast-aluminum wheels wrapped in 32-inch all-terrain tires, which not only look good but gives the Expedition a more imposing stance.

Underneath, the FX4 also includes premium off-road-tuned shock absorbers. You’ll also find a total of seven underbody skid plates to protect the engine, transmission, steering gear, fuel tank, and transfer case. This also includes a new sand shield to protect the turbochargers and intercoolers.

The new Expedition Limited FX4 also receives a shortened chin spoiler to improve approach angles when forging over deep obstacles. Finally, the vehicle has chrome-plated running boards with angular step bars for both protection and ease of entry.

Least to say, this toughened version of the Expedition is a dream come true for hardcore loyalists.

It has a powerful EcoBoost engine and four-wheel drive

2020 Ford Expedition Platinum

The new Ford Expedition FX4 is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 producing 375-horsepower. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic driving all four wheels using a two-speed electronically-controlled transfer case.

Featuring a patented 3.73:1 electronic limited-slip differential, the Expedition FX4 has the rugged capabilities of a proper off-road truck.

It even has a trick terrain management system that automatically preps the engine and power transfer on any given terrain. This means better traction and control when things get tricky.

The Expedition FX4 is safe and luxurious

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch

The Ford Expedition is known for many things, but the most renowned is a roomy and luxurious interior. The FX4 Limited gets leather upholstery, premium wood accents, and a new 360-degree camera system with a split-view feature.

On the other hand, standard rubber floor liners add some ruggedness to an otherwise opulent cabin. Of course, FX4 badging on the liftgate and front fenders are there to prove a point.

Apparently, the new Expedition FX4 arrives with standard Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist. This comprehensive list of advanced driver-assistive tech includes pre-collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot information system, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, and a rearview camera.

The 2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4 package is offered in both the standard Expedition and extended-length Expedition Max. The FX4 package adds $2,035 to the Expedition Limited’s base price for a total MSRP of around $72,000.