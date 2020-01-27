This Lancia Campion Collection is worth every bit of $7.5 million

The vehicles you’re seeing here are collectively known as the Lancia Campion Collection. It consists of six historic Lancia racing cars jointly valued at $7.5 million. Each car in this unique ‘Campion Collection’ of Lancias is draped in Martini-inspired racing livery and have seen action in various racing events around the globe. In our opinion, this collection is worth every bit of its $7.5 million price tag.

So, what do you get for a cool $7.5M? As previously mentioned, you get six vintage Lancia racing cars, with each car having its own story.

1983 Lancia LC2 Group C

This 1983 Lancia LC2 saw action in the FIA World Sportscar Championship from 1983 to 1986. In four seasons of Group C racing, the LC2 scored three victories, thirteen pole positions, and eleven fastest lap records.

Powered by a bespoke Ferrari V8 with twin KKK turbochargers, the LC2 produces over 800-horsepower. The chassis is crafted from Kevlar and aluminum while the body is molded from carbon-fiber. This particular example (chassis 0001) is the first to be built by Dallara, Lancia, and Abarth.

1985 Lancia Delta S4 Corsa Group B

Back in 1983, World Rally Champion Miki Biasion won both the Italian and European Rally Championships in a two-wheel drive Lancia Rally 037, beating the famed Audi Quattro rally car with four-wheel drive. At the end of 1985, Lancia unveiled the Delta S4 Corsa Group B, and it quickly became a sensation.

The Delta S4 Corsa is powered by a rear-located and longitudinally mounted four-cylinder engine with a twin-charging system. Yes, it has both a supercharger (particularly an Abarth Volumex blower) and turbocharger (KKK turbo). The result is 460-horsepower, with the car producing close to 600-horsepower near the end of Group B rallying.

1984 Lancia 037 Rally Evo 2 Group B

Remember the Lancia Rally 037 rally car mentioned earlier? This is it. Built by Abarth in late 1983, the Lancia Rally 037 you’re seeing here is just one of twenty ever built, making it extra special in our view. It also won the Italian Rally Cita di Mantova in 1985 driven by Graziano Rossi – who happens to be the father of multiple MotoGP World Champion Valentino Rossi

The Lancia 037 Rally is powered by a supercharged 2.1-liter engine producing 325-horsepower to the rear wheels courtesy of a five-speed manual gearbox. Also, the 037 was the last rear-wheel-drive vehicle to win a rally world title.

1982 Lancia LC1 Group VI

One of only four examples ever produced (and was the second made overall) by Lancia, Abarth, and Dallara, the 1982 Lancia LC1 Group V1 you’re seeing here is truly one of a kind. It won the Nurburgring 1000km race in 1982, easily becoming the greatest success of the Lancia LC1 project.

The LC1 has an aluminum alloy monocoque chassis manufactured by no other than the great Giampaolo Dallara while the Kevlar and carbon-fiber bodywork as designed by Fiat’s Research Center at Orbassano, Turin. In fact, the LC1 is considered by many to be Italy’s first sports car with ground-effect aerodynamics.

1981 Lancia Beta Montecarlo Turbo Group V

The Beta Montecarlo Turbo Group V is the first Lancia to race at the Le Mans 24 Hours since the 1950s. however, it failed to capture the checkered flag at Le Mans, but it did take the overall trophy at the World Endurance Championship series in 1980 and 1981.

As usual, the reworked chassis was tamed by Dallara while Pininfarina was in charge of aerodynamics. Power came from an Abarth 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Equipped with a gargantuan KKK turbocharger, the engine produces nearly 500-horsepower.

1988 Lancia Delta HF Integrale 8V Group A

The year 1988 was a Dragon year in the Chinese lunar calendar and the Lancia Delta HF Integrale 8V Group A is nothing less of a fire-breathing monster. It won its debut rally event in Portugal in 1988 and went on to claim the World Rally Championship in the same year, claiming eight overall victories in the remaining eleven rounds of the championship.

It was the first Delta HF to be fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox (designed by Abarth, Brena, and Teksid) and came with at 2.0-lite turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 275-horsepower.

The Lancia Campion Collection costs $7.5 million (£6 million) and is for sale courtesy of London’s Girardo & Co. Interestingly enough, each vehicle in the collection can be sold individually.