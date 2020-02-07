2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon and Gulf Racing edition are simply delicious

The 2020 Ford GT is poised and ready with more power from its mid-mounted turbocharged engine. But this time, the new GT is offered in two new appearance packages: Liquid Carbon and Gulf Racing heritage. Which one should you choose? Tough call. If you have the money, go for both. And here’s why.

More power, baby!

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon

No matter how you look at it, the 2020 Ford GT is more than just a supercar. It’s the shining beacon of the Ford brand, and it’s a testament to Ford’s dedication to performance and engineering.

“Ford GT continues to be the pinnacle of Ford performance,” said Ed Krenz, Ford Performance chief program engineer. “GT is always the ultimate expression of Ford racing innovation, and as we know from the 1966 Le Mans through today, that means constantly raising our game for our customers as well as earning the checkered flag.”

The 2020 Ford GT still has a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged Ecoboost 3.5-liter V6. But this time, it’s churning out 660-horsepower – which is 13 more horsepower than before – and 550 pound-feet of torque along with a broader torque band. The motor was recalibrated to squeeze out additional power courtesy of new high-energy ignition coils and gallery-cooled pistons – techniques learned from the Ford GT Mk II .

Connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the 2020 Ford GT scampers to 60 mph in less than three seconds. Apparently, it’s fast enough to breach the quarter-mile in around 10.5 seconds.

Akrapovič titanium exhaust is standard

Standard equipment in the 2020 Ford GT is a marvelous Akrapovič titanium exhaust system. If there’s something you need to know about Akrapovič, the Slovenian manufacturer was established in 1990 and is now regarded as a highly innovative technology company.

With such expertise, Akrapovič created a bespoke titanium exhaust system that weighs nine pounds less than the previous system. It not only saves weight (which is crucial for a track-focused supercar), but it gives the new GT a louder and more prominent exhaust bark.

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon is a masterpiece on four wheels

The new Ford GT is still offered in a bevy of paint colors. But what if you don’t like paint? Feast your eyes on the Liquid Carbon Ford GT. Instead of having paint, the exposed carbon-fiber body is covered in a special clear coat solution that protects the surface while still exposing those gorgeous fiber weaves.

“This next chapter in the Ford GT story allows us to fully demonstrate our mastery in both the art and science of carbon fiber craftsmanship and finishing,” said Angus Smith, General Manager of Multimatic Niche Vehicles, North America; maker of the Ford GT.

“The results of this ongoing partnership between Multimatic and Ford Performance speak for themselves, as each visually stunning and unique Liquid Carbon GT is a manufacturing marvel, showcasing the characteristics and nuances inherent in carbon fiber composites.”

Standard in the 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon edition is a nice set of carbon fiber wheels to complete the racing-inspired vibe. If you like racing stripes, you can have either dual-center or single stripes along with optional painted mirror caps.

But the Gulf Racing heritage livery is hard to ignore

2020 Ford GT Gulf Racing

Old school is always cool, and nothing depicts this more than the new Ford GT’s Gulf Racing heritage livery available for 2020. This means you get those awesome blue and orange Gulf livery with a new black pinstripe similar to the Le Mans-winning GT40 of 1968-69.

Also, the number graphic is now 6 from the old number 9 in the 2019 model. And for the first time in a heritage model, Ford is including carbon-fiber wheels instead of the usual aluminum alloy.

The 2020 Ford GT is available to order now.

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon and Gulf Racing Image Gallery