2020 LEGO Architecture Skylines include Dubai and Tokyo cityscapes

These are not the best but freshest in the spree. LEGO has two new Architecture Skyline sets and they have been selling well, not just with teens but the aged LEGO aficionados as well.

The LEGO Architecture Skyline for 2020 features Dubai and Tokyo skylines that open a window to gawk at the incredible landscapes of these two prominent world cities. Let’s take a more detailed look at each one of these sets.

#21052 LEGO Architecture Dubai Skyline

If you sit back and wonder how the magnificent buildings and prominent landmarks of Dubai were built, here is your chance to try and recreate them in your living room.

Get home the LEGO Architecture version of Dubai’s skyline and build a detailed scale model of the most spectacular city landmarks including the Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel, Dubai Frame and The Dubai Fountain.

The set comprising 740 pieces comes with a base featuring Dubai nameplate and a booklet with information on Dubai and the designer behind this LEGO model. Measuring 12-inch high, 10-inch wide and 2-inch deep, the easy-to-build set is targeted at ages 16 and above. It is priced at $59.99 and is available for purchase right now.

#21051 LEGO Architecture Tokyo Skyline

Alongside the Dubai skyline, LEGO has also rolled out the Architecture Tokyo Skyline in this year’s collection. This LEGO set allows you to build a representation of Tokyo’s skyline featuring the highly detailed scale models of TOKYO SKYTREE, the world’s tallest freestanding tower, Tokyo Tower, Tokyo Big Sight and Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower.

A colorful display for home or office and to show your love for the Japanese city, the LEGO model has 547 pieces which can be assembled together by anyone who’s 16 or above. It even features the exciting cherry-tree-filled Chidorigafuchi Park, Shibuya Crossing and Mount Fuji in the backdrop.

LEGO set newcomers can also enjoy the relaxing build experience that’s facilitated by easy to follow instructions. Complete with a baseplate featuring a Tokyo nameplate, the sub $60 LEGO Architecture set capture the essence of the iconic architecture of this city in the Far East.