Supreme Oreo Cookies now on sale, fetching thousands of dollars

What’s so supreme about Supreme? Apparently, everything. The brand was first established almost three decades ago but it was only in recent years that the American clothing and skateboarding brand has become hugely popular.

Supreme can now be considered a cult brand and oftentimes we wonder why it’s so expensive. People are willing to pay a lot of money for any item with that red and white logo. We’ve featured collaborations with Supreme in the recent months like that Supreme & RIMOWA suitcase and the possible Supreme X Nike Air Max Plus. Last year, there was also that Supreme Ganesh faux fur jacket.

Supreme x Oreo Cookie is the Ultimate Collab

This time, how about taking a bite of the Supreme Oreo? You read that right. Supreme Oreo. There is Supreme-branded of your favorite cookie. It’s not Supreme-flavored—just Supreme-branded.

This is probably the first time we’re featuring anything related to Oreo. We wish it is a new flavor but we only see Supreme on the cookie instead of Oreo. The red color makes us think it is either red velvet or strawberry but it’s only a change of color.

Oreo Supreme Cookies for Supreme Cookie Lovers

A bright red Supreme Oreo cookie with the classic white icing is something Supreme fans will love. Of course, cookie lovers will also find this interesting that a streetwear brand took the time to team up with a food brand. But then again, Oreo is not just any brand. It is still the best selling cookie brand in the US.

The Supreme Oreo is available for $8 per 3-pack. You can buy the cookies at Supreme stores in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Online sales started this week. While eight bucks is nothing, sad to say, a few packs are selling thousands of dollars on eBay.