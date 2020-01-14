2020 Nissan Leaf is still affordable despite the higher base price

The 2020 Nissan Leaf is entering the new year with a higher base price. But despite the minor price hike, all Leaf models now come standard with advanced driver assistance features. The Leaf remains a value-packed contender in the burgeoning EV market and is still available in an extended range model with a larger battery pack.

How much does a 2020 Nissan Leaf cost?

The 2020 Nissan Leaf is available in three trim models. The base Leaf S with a standard 40 kWh battery pack starts at $32,525 (including destination). On the other hand, the Leaf S Plus with a 62 kWh battery pack starts at $39,125.

It’s interesting to point out the extended range battery pack is available across all trim models of the 2020 Nissan Leaf. The smaller 40 kWh battery pack is good for 150 miles of range while the extended range 62 kWh version in Leaf Plus models achieves 226 miles on a single charge.

Also, the Plus has a more powerful electric motor rated at 214-horsepower while standard range models receive a 147-horsepower electric motor.

Meanwhile, the Leaf SV with the standard battery is $35,115 while the Leaf SV Plus with the bigger battery starts at $40,745. Lastly, the Leaf SL is only available in Plus version with the bigger battery and starts at $44,825.

However, the base Leaf S is well equipped with automatic headlights, LED taillights, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen among many others. After deducting all available tax credits, the base Leaf S remains one of the most affordable EVs you can buy today.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard across the board

In order to keep up with competitors like the Kia Niro and Hyundai Ionic Electric, Nissan’s comprehensive array of advanced driver-assistive systems is now standard across the entire Leaf lineup.

The package includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, and high beam assist. Also standard for the 2020 Nissan Leaf is blind pot intervention, intelligent lane intervention, and an intelligent forward-collision warning system.

Also, all Leaf models receive knee airbags for the driver and front passenger along with rear-seat mounted side-impact airbags.

It also receives a new set of warning sounds

Without a noisy gasoline engine merrily churning in the front, electric cars like the Nissan Leaf are eerily silent on the road. In order to improve pedestrian safety, all 2020 Nissan Leaf models have a new set of warning sounds to alert pedestrians.

All U.S.-bound Leaf models emit a constant ‘Canto’ tone when moving forward at speeds under 18.6 mph. However, putting the gear in reverse emits a laudable pulsing chime.

The Nissan Leaf is quick, but not as quick as a Tesla

Granted the Nissan Leaf is not a performance car, it remains fairly quick, nevertheless. The base Leaf S with a 40 kWh battery pack and 147-horsepower electric motor accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in around 7.8-seconds. It’s not as quick as a Tesla Model 3, but it has no problems keeping up with compact gasoline-powered cars.

The Leaf Plus with a bigger 60 kWh battery and 214-horsepower electric motor achieves the same feat in 7.3-seconds. Compared to the first-gen Leaf model (which takes a miserly 10.2 seconds to reach 60 mph), the second-gen Leaf marks a huge improvement in real-world performance.

The 2020 Nissan Leaf is now on sale at Nissan dealerships. Every Nissan Leaf is covered with an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty.

2020 Nissan Leaf Image Gallery