2020 Porsche 911 receives new Aerokit and SportDesign packages

Ah yes, the 2020 Porsche 911. It’s a car that other sports cars aspire to be, and now it’s made even better. With the new Aerokit and SportDesign packages, you can make your 911 stand out from stock while improving its high-speed stability and aerodynamic performance.

If you’re in the market for a new Porsche 911, you can check out the ‘Exterior’ options on the official Porsche 911 configurator to learn more about the new SportDesign and Aerokit package.

But since you’re here, we’ll tell you more about what Porsche has in store for its new appearance packages for the 911.

2020 Porsche 911 SportDesign Package

With the SportDesign package, the 911 receives an extensive makeover. The package includes a distinctive spoiler lip and a revised front apron. The rear bumper is also new and relocates the number plate further upwards to accommodate new air intakes and outtakes.

Furthermore, the SportDesign package can be combined with optional SportDesign side skirts. More than smoothening out the airflow as the car travels at speed, those new side skirts are meant to give the 911 a lower stance.

2020 Porsche 911 Aerokit Package

Now, if you’re hankering for a GT3-style vibe in your 2020 Porsche 911, check out the Aerokit package. Exclusively offered on all Coupe models of the 911, the Aerokit is based on the SportDesign Package and adds a few more aero tweaks to make your 911 slipperier than a cichlid out of water.

The Aerokit package adds a unique front spoiler and a fixed rear spoiler to tame the airflow. Also, the package includes a large and fixed rear wing similar to what you get in a $187,000 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The result is a significant reduction of lift on the front and rear axles at higher speeds. This means better grip, tighter handling, and faster lap times.

Best of all, we’re not talking about simply affixing ridiculous-looking carbon or CFRP panels for show. In fact, the Aerokit package was thoroughly engineered, tested, and honed by the boffins at Porsche’s development center in Weissach, Germany. The team spent months to optimize the design and functionality of each aero kit.

Both aero packages are tested for the long haul

Porsche said both the SportDesign and Aerokit packages were tested in hot and cold climates around the world. Prototype vehicles fitted with the new aero kits were unleashed for more than 56,000-miles of real-world testing to ensure each piece is adept to Porsche standards.

Moreover, the new Aerokit package has endured more than 34,000 miles of high-speed testing at the famed Nardo racetrack in Italy. What’s more, Porsche engineers were able to squeeze out ample downforce even when the sunroof is in the open position.

How much is the new Aerokit package for the Porsche 911?

According to Porsche, the Aerokit package is a $6,910 option for the new 911 and is available to order now. However, pricing for the SportDesign package will follow later in the year. Both packages are also available as a retrofit option to all existing 911 models via an aftersales program beginning in summer 2020.