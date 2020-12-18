2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio offer a simplified lineup and new colors

Alfa Romeo has announced details on the 2021 Giulia performance sedan and Stelvio performance SUV. The lineup for both vehicles standardizes popular equipment and simplifies model choices for buyers. For 2021 both models offer four trim levels starting with the entry-level Sprint and moving to the Ti, Ti Sport, and finally the Quadrifoglio.

2021 marks the first time the entry-level trims are called Sprint, which is a name meant to be a throwback to the 1954 Giulietta Sprint and the 1965 Giulia Sprint GTA. both vehicles have four new exterior colors that are available, including Ocra GT Junior, Rosso GTA, Rosso Villa d’Este, Verde Montreal. While trim levels are paired down, the Giulia continues to have a near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution, and all but the top in model use a standard 280 horsepower engine that produces 306 pounds-foot of torque.

That engine will push the sedan to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds and to a top speed of 149 mph. All-wheel-drive is available on all but the entry-level version for an additional $2000. The Stelvio SUV uses the same base engine. Both entry-level models feature bi-xenon headlamps, Brembo brakes in the front, leather seating, 10-way power front seats, remote start, keyless entry, and 8.8-inch multi-touch display, forward collision warning with full-speed stop, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and satellite radio as standard.

Options include a Performance Package, & Sound Package, and Active Assist I Package. Ti and Ti Sport buyers have additional options, including a Lusso Package for the Ti and a Carbon Package for the Ti Sport. Ti and Ti Sport versions both come with a standard limited-slip differential and dark exhaust system. The Sport adds a sport rear diffuser and 20-inch five-hole aluminum wheels.

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (European model shown)

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (European model shown)

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (European model shown)

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio (European model shown)

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio (European model shown)

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio (European model shown)

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (European model shown)

Halo models for both lines continue to be the Quadrifoglio, both packing a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 making 505 horsepower. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio all-wheel-drive reaches 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, while the Giulia Quadrifoglio reaches 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. Pricing for the Giulia starts at $39,450 and goes up to $74,750 for starters, not counting the destination charge. Stelvio buyers will spend at least $41,450, with pricing going up to $80,750 plus destination.