2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm offers less for more

In case you didn’t know, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrofoglio is one of the prettiest and most capable four-door sedan money can buy. But for the 2021 model, Alfa Romeo is bringing out the GTA and GTAm versions of the Giulia.

Without batting an eyelash, the Giulia GTA is still a looker. But if you look closer, there’s more to the GTA and GTAm than meets the eye.

Now, the GTA stands for Grand Touring Alleggerita. In Italian, the word ‘alleggerita’ means lightened or lightweight. And as such, the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm befitted from extensive weight-saving measures and are ready for serious track duty.

The 2021 Giulia GTA is the most extreme modern Alfa Romeo to date

You see, the Alfa first used the GTA moniker in 1965 with the Giulia Sprint GTA. That car only weighed around 2,000 pounds and had a 1.6-liter all-aluminum motor with 170-horsepower in its racing configuration.

On the other hand, the original GTAm first appeared in 1969. It had a more powerful engine and a huge armada of lightweight components. Alfa Romeo is employing the same techniques in conceiving the new Giulia GTA.

And since Alfa Romeo is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year, the Giulia GTA and GTAm are the perfect way to commemorate the occasion.

The Giulia GTA is equipped with a plethora of carbon-fiber body panels. This includes the hood, roof, front bumper, those bulging wheel arches, rear diffuser, and even the driveshaft. You’ll also find tons of carbon-fiber trim on the interior. Alfa Romeo was so obsessed with shedding weight that it prescribed Lexan polycarbonate plasti-glass for the rear windows and windscreen.

Meanwhile, aluminum was extensively utilized in other areas of the car like the doors and suspension. When all is said and done, the Giulia GTA is 220 pounds lighter than a standard Giulia Quadrifoglio and tips the scales at only 3,350 pounds.

The Giulia GTAm takes it to the extreme

If you’re searching for a good-looking yet capable track machine, you should go straight for the Giulia GTAm. This version takes it to the extreme by removing the rear seats and shoehorning a roll bar, instead.

The Giulia GTAm also has a fire extinguisher, standard mounts for racing helmets, six-point racing harnesses, carbon-fiber bucket seats, and nifty door pulls replacing conventional door handles. The GTAm version also receives an expansive carbon-fiber rear wing and a carbon front splitter.

And yes, both the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm are still road legal despite the racing-inspired accouterments.

It also has a wider track

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. If you previously thought the Giulia GTA is wider than stock, you’re right. Alfa Romeo widened the front and rear track by a full 2.0-inches to give the vehicle a broader stance.

Alfa also installed a new set of springs, dampers, and suspension bushings to further tighten the handling. Combined with gorgeous 20-inch wheels and high-performance tires, the Giulia GTA has that track-ready look that makes any true-blue car enthusiast look back in envy.

There’s more power under the hood

If a car looks fast, it needs to act the part. Not that the standard Giulia’s 510-horsepower is not enough, but a track-tuned racer is not complete without a stonking powerplant. Alfa Romeo obliges by retuning the standard 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 motor.

It now pumps out 540-horsepower with better low-end torque. It also sounds wicked courtesy of a new bespoke Akrapovič titanium exhaust system with center-mounted oval exhaust tips. The result of all this is zero to 60 mph in under 3.6-seconds. The car features advanced aero trickery from Sauber Engineering to manage the airflow at higher speeds.





Alfa Romeo is only building 500 examples of the Giulia GTA and GTAm. Both models come standard with a racing suit, gloves, shoes, a Bell racing helmet, and a high-performance driving course at the Alfa Romeo Driving Academy.

But the big question is: Will the Alfa Giulia GTA and GTAm make it to U.S shores? Most probably. Although most GTA and GTAm models are destined for European consumption, FCA might bring it here if we all ask nicely.

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA & GTAm Image Gallery