2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat production begins

One of the coolest vehicles that Dodge has made in a long time is the Durango SRT Hellcat packing 710 horsepower under the hood. Dodge says that the Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful SUV ever, using a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 and eight-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can move from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

It’s also capable of running the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and is certified for that speed by the NHRA. Top speed is 180 mph, and Dodge has confirmed that the Durango SRT Hellcat will only be produced for the 2021 model year. Apparently, the Hellcat V-8 doesn’t meet emissions standards in the SUV platform moving forward.

Durango SRT Hellcat models begin arriving at dealerships in the spring of 2021. The sticker price starts at $80,995 plus destination charges, and you can bet a lot of them are marked-up over that price. The Durango Hellcat has the best-in-class towing capacity of up to 8700 pounds. The Hellcat can tow that much if optioned with the Tow N Go Package.

Every buyer of the high-performance SUV also gets a full day of professional instruction at the Bondurant High Performance Driving School in Chandler, Arizona. A free one-day session as part of the Dodge//SRT Package.

It’s sad that the Durango Hellcat will only be produced for a single model year. While the Hellcat version won’t be available in the future, Dodge’s CEO has promised that ever-increasing emissions and economy regulations won’t kill the muscle car altogether. He foresees a high-performance future with electrification and smaller combustion engines where the performance remains. That is good news for car guys and gals all around the world.