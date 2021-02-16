Ford Expedition XL STX Package brings style and an affordable price

Ford has announced that the Expedition full-size SUV lineup is gaining a new trim package. The new package is called the STX Package bringing style and space along with an attractive price to customers looking for seating for five and the versatility of a full-size SUV. Ford is aiming the Expedition XL STX at families with an active lifestyle who need space, style, and capability.

The package features an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar and manual recline. The car has second-row 40/20/40 split-bench with CenterSlide that folds flat for cargo storage of 104.6 cubic feet. The vehicle also has an enhanced cargo management system, cargo protector, and cargo net.

STX Package buyers get a gloss-black five-bar grille and 18-inch Magnetic Metallic-painted wheels. Other interior features include an eight-inch LCD touchscreen with swipe capability and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The package also has a tri-zone electric automatic temperature control and an integrated 4G LTE modem.

Power comes from a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, making 375 horsepower and 470 pound-foot of torque. The engine has Auto Start-Start, active grille shutters, and is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. A 23.2-gallon fuel tank, a 3.15 rear axle ratio, and the Class IV trailer hitch are also standard.











Ford offers four-wheel drive with electronic limited-slip differential as an option, along with an available Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package that adds Pro Trailer Backup Assist, a 3.73 rear axle ratio, trailer brake, and heavy-duty radiator. That package gives the Expedition XL STX towing capacity of 9300 pounds for two-wheel-drive versions and 9200 pounds for four-wheel-drive versions. The 2021 Expedition XL STX package starts at $49,995 and is available to order now.