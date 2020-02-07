2021 Jaguar F-Type is warming up the Chicago Auto Show

Jaguar’s extensively redesigned 2021 F-Type is ready for the new year. At this year’s Chicago Auto Show, Jaguar is showcasing the new F-Type’s more aggressive face. We call this a bold move considering the F-Type remains one of the best lookers among modern sports cars.

But in the 2021 F-Type, Jaguar is ditching the old model’s pre-adolescent face in favor of a mature and more assertive fascia.

The new F-Type is different, but it somehow looks the same

That’s because the 2021 F-Type is not an all-new model. The car is still riding on its first-gen platform, but there’s no reason for fixing something that isn’t broke, right? In terms of looks, the outgoing F-Type can still hold a candle against the new Porsche 911 and BMW 8-Series. But similar to an aging Hollywood superstar, a couple of nips and tucks wouldn’t hurt in pursuit of eternal greatness.

It starts with a new set of eyes/headlights, which are slimmer and sharper-looking than in the outgoing F-Type. The new headlights are armed with modern pixel LED lighting, now standard across the model range. The new F-Type’s updated mesh grille is flanked in the center by those awesome new headlights, further redefined by a shapely front bumper design.

And that long clamshell hood – an essential design feature in matters of automotive beauty – has been resculpted to marry with the new face. The air vents on the hood are larger and repositioned to provide better aero and cooling. It’s the same story out in the back with slimmer Chicane taillights and a new rear bumper.

Overall, the 2021 Jaguar F-Type is tougher-looking than the previous model, and we like it a lot. “F-Type has always had great proportions and stance, and our latest design is all about enhancing those key Jaguar values,” said Adam Hatton, Jaguar Exterior Design Director. “Our aim was to make the car more contemporary, more purposeful, and even more dramatic.”

Rear-wheel-drive is only available in the base F-Type P300

You read it right. From now on, all 2021 F-Type models will only have RWD in the base P300 model. Meanwhile, all-wheel-drive (AWD) is standard across V6 and V8 F-Type models, with no option of a separate rear-wheel drivetrain.

Is this good or bad? Not exactly. But what we were really hoping for is more power under the hood. Well, Jaguar obliged by giving all 2021 F-Type models high-output gasoline motors, although we were still pining for a bit more horsepower.

2021 Jaguar F-Type engine choices

The base F-Type P300 has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger producing 296-horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The F-Type R-Dynamic P380 has a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine with 380-horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. And as previously mentioned, the P300 model is only available with RWD. The P380 has standard AWD with torque vectoring and a limited-slip differential.

Meanwhile, the F-Type R has a glorious supercharged V8 motor with 575-horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. All engines are mated exclusively to an eight-speed Quickshift automatic with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. And no, you can’t have a manual. Tough luck.

It has a refurbished interior

If there’s one thing worth complaining about in the outgoing F-Type, it has to be the rather cheap-looking plasticky interior. But now, the 2021 F-Type has luscious monogram stitching and a plethora of better materials including genuine Windsor leather, suede, and chrome.

There’s a new 12.3-inch high-definition instrument cluster replacing the analog gauges of yore. And oh, the tachometer sits front and center in the default setting, channeling some Porsche 911 vibes. You also get a pulsing red Start/Stop button and fancy air vents that automatically deploy upon starting the vehicle.

Standard in the 2021 Jaguar F-Type is a 10-inch center touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and OTA updates.

Jaguar dealers are now accepting orders for the 2021 F-Type. Prices are expected to remain the same despite having its fair share of updates. According to Jaguar, base prices for the new F-Type starts at $62,625.