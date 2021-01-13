2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L can be optioned with a McIntosh audio system

When it comes to extremely high-end audio equipment, lots of audiophiles out there love the McIntosh brand. We mentioned not long ago that the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L had debuted and would offer three rows of seating. We didn’t know at the time is that FCA was the only automaker in the world to offer a McIntosh audio system.

Jeep will offer the premium McIntosh audio system on Overland and Summit Grand Cherokee L models. The premium audio system will come standard on the Summit Reserve Package trim. The audio system has a 17-channel amplifier with a maximum output of 950 watts. The power drives 19 speakers, including a 10-inch subwoofer.

Jeep says the audio system will envelop vehicle occupants in high-definition sound. Jeep says that it worked directly with McIntosh design teams to create an audio system with the same level of authenticity and design quality found in McIntosh home audio products. The design accentuates the interior of the vehicle and has metal accents with piano black surfaces.

The system also has the signature blue-glowing power meter McIntosh is known for. McIntosh audio gear is known to be quite expensive, and for now, Jeep has offered no pricing information on the optional audio system. The vehicle does feature the Jeep Uconnect 5 system supporting Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

All-new 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L Overland

All-new 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve (left) and All-new 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L Overland (right)

The Jeep also features over the air map updates for the nav system and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Simultaneous connectivity for a pair of Bluetooth phones is supported, and the system utilizes a touchscreen. Navigation information is provided by TomTom. An updated two-row Grand Cherokee will also be offered for those not needing three rows of seating. It’s unclear if the McIntosh audio system will be available on that version.