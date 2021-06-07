2021 Kia Niro EV gains new tech and convenience features

The Kia Niro electric vehicle has been around for a while. Kia brags that in 2020, it was the number one mass-market brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Electric vehicle Experience Ownership Study. For 2021, the Niro carries over mostly unchanged, but does get some technology and convenience upgrades.

The main features of the electric vehicle continue to be the same, including an estimated driving range of 239 miles per charge. The vehicle is also still eligible for state and local utility incentives depending on where it’s purchased. For 2021, the vehicle gets standard rear occupant alert that’s based on door logic. EX models also get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A remote start function lets owners preheat or cool the cabin before they get to the vehicle. That feature is particularly welcome by drivers who live in hot or cold climates. Niro gets expanded available DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including completing Vehicle Departure Alert, Highway Driving Assist, and navigation-based Smart Cruise Control.

Kia has announced pricing with the EX starting at $39,090 and the EX Premium starting at $44,650. Neither of those prices includes the $1175 destination charge. Power continues to come from a 201 horsepower electric motor paired with a 64 kWh battery. The EPA rates the Niro at 123/102/112 (City/Highway/Combined) MPGe rating.

The vehicle features 18.5 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the rear seats upright and 53 cubic feet with the seats folded. The vehicle has 99.6 cubic feet of passenger space. Like most EVs, the Niro is quite heavy, weighing 3854 pounds. The vehicle should be eligible for federal and state tax incentives towards the purchase of an electric vehicle.