Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger reincarnated after five decades

Whenever it comes to break-neck action sequences combined with next gen spy gadgetry – Bond movies are the yardstick. And the perfect accomplice is a matching car which gets the magnetic hero out of trouble in the most unfavorable conditions.

The James Bond’s invincible 1964 Goldfinger ride had it all to enchant the audience and it still is a pipedream for people out there. To relive the dream again, Aston Martin has brought to life the icon ride which changed the way we perceive high octane cinema.

Legacy of the Bond movies marks a return

It has been almost 55 years since the last Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger made its way through the production lines. Now the exclusive DB5 Continuation cars is reality as the first one of them is complete. Dubbed the Job 1, this track-only reproduction of the iconic Bond Aston Martin Goldfinger has just rolled off the facility in Newport Pagnell.

It took almost 4,500 hours to create the Bond-worthy car which is recreated as per the original specs. The heart of the car is a carbureted 4.0-liter inline-6 which churns out 290 horsepower and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. In keeping the things a bit raw, there is a mechanical limited-slip differential that protrudes on the rear axle and steering wheel sans any power assistance.

Perfect getaway car















Talking point of the recreation are its weaponized gadgets which will intrigue any Bond movie enthusiast. You name it and this car has it all. There is a smoke screen, revolving license plates, machine guns (of course fake) with matching sound effects and yes it has front and rear battering rams too. The bullet resistant shield and tire shredders make sure it is a perfect getaway car if you land in a precarious situation.

The Bond worthy inclusions don’t end there – Job 1 DB5 also has a fully functional radar having modern satellite mapping tech amalgamated with an old-school navigation interface. A hidden compartment in the driver’s door conceals any weapons of choice and there’s a telephone too. If you are already day-dreaming about taking it out on the streets – here’s the spoiler – the $3.5 million ride isn’t street legal.