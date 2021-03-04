2021 Niro Hybrid and Niro PHEV detailed by Kia

Kia announced a couple of new models for the 2021 Niro crossover line. For 2021, Kia is offering the Niro Hybrid LX, offering a 50 MPG combined EPA fuel economy rating. The Niro PHEV continues to be eligible for a $4543 federal tax credit which brings the starting price down to $25,047 after the rebate is taken off.

For 2021, the PHEV has standard rear occupant alert. The vehicle also has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in versions fitted with the eight-inch display. Previously access to both was via a wire only. Niro versions equipped with the Smart Key now have remote engine start, and vehicles equipped with navigation have a complementary MapCare program that gives ten years of map updates.

Niro buyers also get expanded DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance System that features navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Curve on vehicles fitted with navigation and smart cruise control. Pricing for the Niro Hybrid starts at $24,690 for the LX and goes up to $32,950 for the EX Premium. There are five different trim levels for the Hybrid version, and none of the MSRPs include the $1175 destination charge.

Niro PHEV starts at $29,590 for the LXS, the EX is $33,390, while the EX Premium is $36,550. Those prices are before the $4543 federal tax credit and not counting the $1175 destination charge. All PHEV models have a 26-mile driving range on electricity alone.

Surprisingly, the PHEV version gets less fuel economy than the standard hybrid version. The big difference is the hybrid version offers no electric-only driving range.