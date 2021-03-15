2021 Roush F-150 pre-orders begin

Roush has been customizing Ford vehicles, including the F-150 and Mustang, among others, for several years. The 2021 Roush F-150 pickup is now available to pre-order from any participating Ford dealership. For 2021, the pickup starts at $16,745 above the price of the base vehicle itself.

That means to get all the Roush goodies costs at least another $17,000 on top of being already high price of a new F-150 truck. Preorders are now live for the 2021 model, and the Roush website has a configuration tool to allow you to design your custom truck live as of writing.

For 2021, the truck has a new look with wide-body fender flares, a new Roush grille with integrated lighting, a new bumper cover, and a newly designed set of wheels. The wheels are shod with 33-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX tires. The truck rolls on an upgraded 2.0 Performance Series Suspension system preset with two-inches of front leveling.

A cat-back exhaust system is available to provide for an aggressive sound. The standard graphics package includes Roush graphics on the doors, hood, roof, and tailgate. Buyers can also offer optional side graphics.

Other available options include Roush WeatherTech floor liners, special pedals, and a Roush gauge cluster on the XLT model. Each 2021 Roush F-150 is built using the 302A XLT or 502A Lariat with six exclusive colors available to choose from. Additional options include a Ready Package that includes the off-road utility kit and console vault. An active exhaust system is also an option using mufflers with an integrated electric control valve to allow sound customization. An optional leather package is available for the interior that includes Roush logos on headrests.