This LEGO Technic Batmobile replica is inspired by the latest onscreen ride

If you’re looking for that perfect way to drive down to the theatre to watch the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, the Batmobile replica from the movie shouldn’t be a bad bet.

Sure; but sadly, you cannot for now get hands on a drivable version. If you’ve not already, you can, however, take home the replica made in LEGO Technics and create your own souvenir.

LEGO Technic Batmobile

The new technic Batmobile is a detailed, 1360-piece kit, that lets you build the latest version of the Batmobile from the upcoming Batman film.

The movie was originally slated to hit theatres in June 2021. Like every other thing, the ongoing pandemic pushed the release date back. Now the movie is hitting theatres on March 4, 2022. The LEGO Technic Batmobile kit was built in time for the movie’s earlier release date and has been available since November for $99.99. The kit is priced to tempt a wider Batman fanbase and is a must have for LEGO and Caped Crusader enthusiasts alike.

More details

Despite the affordable price tag, the LEGO Technic Batmobile is immensely detailed and good enough to hold up to the previous such iterations. Moreover, as a superhero fan, you’ll instantly fall in love with the idea of building a replica of the crime-fighting car from the 2022 movie at home, by yourself, with friends, or even with your kids 10 years and older.

We’ve discussed the true-to-life design, now let’s delve into the car details that stand. For instance, this model comes with two – red and yellow – light bricks. The red adds an enticing glow to the engine at the bake, while the yellow illuminates the front grille.

The Batmobile here measures 6-inch wide and 17-inches long with the spinning rear flame. Its doors and hood open, while the pistons in the engine move like in the real thing. This Batmobile may look different to you since it is a major departure from the previous versions, but then you can relate it to what you’re going to see on screen in the new movie.