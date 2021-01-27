2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan will be limited to a single model year

BMW has announced the quickest and most powerful production BMW car ever made. The vehicle is the 2022 M5 CS Sedan, and it will only be available for the 2022 model year. The sedan builds on the already capable M5 that was updated in 2021, adding more power, more performance, less weight, and exclusive interior appointments.

The vehicle marks the first time the M5 delivers four-passenger seating with M carbon front seats and individual bucket seats for rear passengers. Power comes from the S63 4.4-liter M TwinPower turbo V8 delivering 627 horsepower. That’s ten horsepower more than the Competition model.

The turbo V8 also delivers 553 pound-foot of torque with a redline of 7200 RPM. BMW uses liquid-to-air intercooling for the twin turbos and an oil system with dual pumps. M xDrive all-wheel drive is standard and features a rear bias. BMW also fits the car with an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch and Active M Differential.

Power from the engine goes the road via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The transmission also has an oil cooler to keep it operating optimally. Other cool touches include a quad stainless-steel-tipped exhaust system with an electronic flap to modify the sound depending on the driver’s mood.





















The chassis is tuned for handling with firmer and lower suspension than other in five models. Buyers can also choose a no-cost tire option fitting the car with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. The car makes extensive use of carbon fiber on the exterior for lightweight and style. Adaptive LED headlights are standard, along with an M Alcantara steering wheel. Carbon-ceramic brakes are also standard. The 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan will land in the second half of 2021 with an MSRP of $142,000 plus a $995 destination charge.