Bentley built Santa an insanely luxurious Flying Spur V8 sleigh

Santa has a new sleigh that he can use to deliver gifts to all the good boys and girls around the world this Christmas. Santa’s new sleigh is an extremely luxurious Bentley Flying Sur V8 built by Bentley Mulliner. The luxurious sled has 542 horsepower, which is a lot more power than the eight reindeer he typically has make.

The vehicle was handcrafted and features unique exterior badging, a personalized 3D gold printed mascot, and 22-inch wheels done in gold. The maroon exterior of the car has hand-painted gold fine lines that accentuate the exterior styling lines. The paint is called metallic Cricket Bauble.

A color called Grand Black veneer has a North Pole winter night scene with inlays on the fascias and door waste rails. Like all vehicles made by Bentley Mulliner, this one is completely customized and handmade. It’s known as the “Reindeer Eight,” and its deep red color is one of the 62 shades offered in the Bentley Extended Range color palette.

Bentley also created custom badges replacing the regular V8 badges with “Reindeer Eight” badges. Most of the chrome on the vehicle was redone in gold. The car also features lots of carbon fiber, including a carbon font diffuser and rear bumper along with carbon side sills and a carbon boot lid spoiler.











The diamond finish on the exterior of the car is meant to represent snowy peaks Santa will cross. Bently fitted the vehicle with all-season tires to help with snowy conditions. Bentley based the car on the latest edition of its Flying Spur model. The interior is also completely customized with a monotone Cricket Bauble interior with gold embroidery that was hand cross-stitched. Seats feature heating, ventilation, massage, adjustable folders, and more. Bentley says it takes 18 hours to complete the 11,100 hand sewn stitches in the cabin, which require 115 meters of thread.